Justin Timberlakeput on the show of a lifetime.

After late-night host and personal pal Jimmy Fallon introduced the performer while perched on a Pepsi sign, Timberlake kicked off his career milestone moment with "Filthy" off his latest album Man of the Woods as he performed for a smaller crowd before making his way into the stadium for the full halftime show.

"Let's go!" he urged the thousands of fans watching from inside the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. as he transitioned into his throwback hit "Rock Your Body" surrounded by backup dancers all in sync. However, unlike the 2004 Super Bowl, he was not surprisingly joined by Janet Jackson as some fans had expected. It seemed like Timberlake acknowledged the many rumors when he very briefly paused the performance by shouting "Hold up—stop!" before launching back into the routine.