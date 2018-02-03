Man Arrested for Attempting to Kidnap Lana Del Rey Before Concert

Lana Del Rey is safe despite a very dangerous situation.

A man named Michael Hunt was arrested for attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking before the singer's concert at the Amway Center in Orlando, FLA., on Friday night, E! News can confirm.

The Orlando Police tweeted the information to the public on Saturday, "ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon. After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center."

The Orlando Police Department tweeted out a lengthy press release with more information.

According to the press release tweeted, "On Friday, Feb. 2, Orlando police received a tip about a possible kidnapping threat to singer Lana Del Rey (Elizabeth Woolridge Grant), who was scheduled to perform at the Amway Center that night."

"The threats were reportedly made by Michael Hunt, 43, of Riverview, Florida. OPD Detectives considered the information a credible threat, and took investigative measures to locate Hunt."

"OPD Officers came in contact with Hunt at Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard on Friday evening, one block from the Amway Center. When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife. At no time was he able to make contact with Ms. Grant."

Hunt is currently being held at the Orange County jail on no bond.