DGA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series:

The Duffer Brothers, "Stranger Things" for "Chapter Nine: The Gate"

Reed Morano, "The Handmaid's Tale" for "Offred"

Jeremy Podeswa, "Game of Thrones" for "The Dragon and the Wolf"

Matt Shakman, "Game of Thrones" for "The Spoils of War"

Alan Taylor, "Game of Thrones" for "Beyond the Wall"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series:

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None" for "The Thief"

Mike Judge, "Silicon Valley" for "Server Error"

Melina Matsoukas, "Master of None" for "Thanksgiving"

Beth McCarthy-Miller, "Veep" for "Chicklet"

Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for "Pilot"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series:

Scott Frank, "Godless"

Barry Levinson, "The Wizard of Lies"

Kyra Sedgwick, "Story of a Girl"

Jean-Marc Vallee, "Big Little Lies"

George C. Wolfe, "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled

Andre Allen, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" for "Episode #2061"

Paul G. Casey, "Real Time with Bill Maher" for "Show #1527"

Jim Hoskinson, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for "Joe Biden/Elton John"

WINNER: Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live" for "Host: Jimmy Fallon"

Paul Pennolino, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" for "French Elections"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming:

Stan Lathan, "Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin"

Linda Mendoza, "Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize Honoring David Letterman"

Paul Pennolino, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner"

Amy Schumer, "Amy Schumer: The Leather Special"

WINNER: Glenn Weiss, "89th Academy Awards"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs:

Hisham Abed, "Encore!" for "Pilot"

John Gonzalez, "Live PD" for "Episode 50"

WINNER: Brian Smith, "MasterChef" for "Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Schucks"

Adam Vetri, "Dare to Live" for "Chainsmokers"

Kent Weed, "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge" for "Season Premiere"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs:

WINNER: Niki Caro, "Anne with an E" for "Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny"

Benjamin Lehmann, "The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special"

Lily Mariye, "Just Add Magic" for "Just Add Meddling"

Alison McDonald, "An American Girl Story: Summer Camp" for "Friends for Life"

Matthew O'Neill and Thalia Sodi, "15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials:

WINNER: Martin de Thurah, StubHub's "Festival" and "Machines", and Wealthsimple's "Mad World"

Alma Har'el, P&G's "Love without Bias"

Will Hoffman and Julius Metoyer, KitchenAid's "Anthem" and Ford's "Go Further"

Miles Jay, Bose's "Alive", and Squarespace's "Calling JohnMalkovich.com" and "Who is JohnMalkovich.com?"

Isaiah Seret, Samsung's "Growing Up" and "I Love You", and Kohler's "Never Too Composed"