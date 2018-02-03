Mohamed Hadid Denies Date Rape Allegations Made by Model

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 7:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selena Gomez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Cardi B Says She's Not Pregnant, She's "Just Getting Fat"

Pink

Pink Battling the Flu Before Super Bowl 2018 Performance

Mohamed Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance

Mohamed Hadid is denying claims that he date raped a model in an apartment.

Earlier this week, model Miranda Vee took to Instagram where she shared new claims of sexual harassment.

"I met with Paul [Marciano] at his @guess headquarters that is actually an apartment where he sexually harassed me & after that passed me on to his friend Mohamed who was going to meet me for 'coffee.' I thought it was a professional meeting but it was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in an apartment," Miranda claimed on social media. "All to get a test shoot for GUESS. LAST year when I tried to speak out about it, they found out & made me sign a NON-disclosure agreement & I only agreed to sign because Paul threatened me & said he would get me disappeared if I ever say anything. #TIMESUP."

She added, "Why should we have to stay quiet because they have the power? #METOO."

After hearing Miranda's claims, Mohamed's attorney slammed the allegations and said his client is "completely innocent."

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

"It is disappointing that people like Miranda Vee make up false stories because they want to be famous for fifteen minutes. Mohamed Hadid is completely innocent, in every respect. He is a great father to four daughters, and he respects all women and and believes strongly in the empowerment of all women, not just his daughters," attorney Mark Baute said in a statement to E! News. "There is no claim or lawsuit pending. Miss Vee will be offered nothing, and paid nothing, and she is entitled to nothing, because she is making things up which did not happen. There are real victims out there, and we support them. Miss Vee is not a victim of anything."

E! News has reached out to GUESS for comment regarding Paul.

The claim comes after Kate Upton slammed GUESS for employing Paul while also dropping vague allegations against the fashion brand's co-founder.

"It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #MeToo," she wrote on social media. "He shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #MeToo."

Paul would later deny Kate's claims to TMZ saying he has never touched Kate or been left alone with her. The media outlet also reports he's shocked by the accusations and claims to have done nothing wrong.

"If she has a claim, there's one place to tell the truth and that's in court or to the police," he told TMZ.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Legal , Sexual Assault , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -