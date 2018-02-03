Saturday Savings: Elsa Hosk's Bodysuit Is Only $20!

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018

Get your credit card ready! 

Elsa Hosk's airport-ready look is quite the bargain. Posed in window that looks out to the runways of LAX, the model looks comfortable and chic, reasserting her mastery of off-duty style. Her ensemble includes blue and grey camo print pants, Nike sneakers and a black bodysuit from BCBCGeneration—a standout casual outfit.

Good news: Her cold-shoulder bodysuit, which pairs with pretty much everything, is now $20. When it first hit the market, the black top was $68. Then, the brand reduced the price $34. Now, all sale items are an additional 40% off, bringing the final cost to $20!

Celeb Pink & Red Combos to Inspire Your Valentine's Day Outfit

Ready to master your casual weekend looks like the model? Shop the sales for the perfect black bodysuit below!

BCBGeneration

Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit, Was $68, Now $20

Splendid

Lace-Up Ribbed Stretch-Knit Bodysuit, Was $165, Now $82.50

MAGDA BUTRYM

Boa Vista Bodysuit, Was $1,426, Now $428

PrettyLittleThing

Black Velvet High Neck Cut Out Shoulder Thong Bodysuit, Was $22.50, Now $18

Bluebella

Lydia Bodysuit, Was $64, Now $45

Commando

Ballet Body Cold-Shoulder Bodysuit Thong, Was $78, Now $62

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

