Jeremy London Arrested for Domestic Violence

Jeremy London has been arrested for domestic violence.

E! News can confirm the actor, known for his roles on 7th Heaven, Party of Five and in 1995 comedy Mallrats, was taken into custody Friday in Jackson County, Miss. on one count of domestic violence simple assault.

There's little information as to who else the alleged incident involved, though according to TMZ (who was first to report the news) he was reportedly arrested outside the home of his wife of four years, Juliet Reeves.

A spokesperson for London, Dominic Friesen with Bridge and Tunnel Communications, told E! News in a statement, "Earlier today, authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi intervened in a private marital matter, resulting in the arrest of Jeremy London on a misdemeanor charge—standard protocol in an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation. An isolated incident, today's events will be addressed privately by Jeremy and Juliet London and will be used to guide their decisions as a couple moving forward."