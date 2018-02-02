Jeremy London Arrested for Domestic Violence

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 4:17 PM

Jeremy London

Mark Davis/WireImage

Jeremy London has been arrested for domestic violence.

E! News can confirm the actor, known for his roles on 7th HeavenParty of Five and in 1995 comedy Mallrats, was taken into custody Friday in Jackson County, Miss. on one count of domestic violence simple assault.

There's little information as to who else the alleged incident involved, though according to TMZ (who was first to report the news) he was reportedly arrested outside the home of his wife of four years, Juliet Reeves

A spokesperson for London, Dominic Friesen with Bridge and Tunnel Communications, told E! News in a statement, "Earlier today, authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi intervened in a private marital matter, resulting in the arrest of Jeremy London on a misdemeanor charge—standard protocol in an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation. An isolated incident, today's events will be addressed privately by Jeremy and Juliet London and will be used to guide their decisions as a couple moving forward."

This isn't the first time London has faced domestic violence allegations. In 2012, he was charged with domestic battery after an alleged altercation with his estranged wife, Melissa Cunningham. A rep for London denied the claims at the time, and the charges were dismissed one year later. 

London has two children, son Lyrik with Cunningham and another son named Wyatt with Reeves. 

