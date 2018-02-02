Monica Potter's marriage is sadly coming to an end.

E! News can confirm the Parenthood star and her husband Daniel Christopher Allison are in the process of getting a divorce.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Monica cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split. And while the date of their marriage is listed as February 14, 2007, a date of separation is cited as "TBD."

"She is very sad and heartbroken," a source close to the couple shared with People. "But they are focused on co-parenting their daughter."

The pair shares a 12-year-old daughter together. Monica also has two sons from a previous marriage.

While fans know Monica from her roles in Parenthood, Boston Legal and Wisdom of the Crowd, her husband stayed out of the spotlight as an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.