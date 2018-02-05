The world of Netflix's Altered Carbon is a wild and fantastical one, full of the advanced technology of your dreams. Yes, including flying cars, and yes, it's weird that we still don't have them, but that's beside the point.

In Altered Carbon, people are able to "resleeve," meaning place their consciousness inside other bodies. Life doesn't end, unless the stack containing your essence is destroyed. The show centers on Takeshi Kovacs, who is played by Will Yun Lee until "death" and he is resleeved into a body portrayed by Joel Kinnaman. So…would the stars do it? They have complicated thoughts on the matter.

"I would want to be in any of these two bodies," Martha Higareda joked with E! News about her costars Kinnaman and James Purefoy.