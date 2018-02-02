2018 Puppy Bowl to Include Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Zones

Dog lovers have a whole new reason to tune into the Puppy Bowl!

Animal Planet hosts its own version of the Super Bowl every year, a football face-off starring some admittedly much more adorable athletes. (Sorry, Tom Brady!) For Puppy Bowl XIV, 90 adoptable pooches will be featured, including survivors from last year's many natural disasters.

"Rufferee" Dan Schachner told Fox News that dogs rescued from Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria and more will participate. "We have Mango from Mexico; we have Tyler rescued from the flood waters of Hurricane Harvey; we have several puppies from the Miami area," he shared.