Kate Middleton and Prince William love to compete with each other!
On Friday, the royal couple was spotted having a snowball fight while at the Holmenkollen Ski Arena in Oslo, Norway. The series of photos above show the Duchess of Cambridge throwing a snowball at her husband.
Earlier this week, Kate, who is expecting her third child, challenged William to a hockey shootout while visiting an outdoor skating rink at Vasaparken park in Stockholm. The couple has been on a royal tour of Sweden and Norway this week and they seem to be having a great time on their visit.
And this isn't the first time the couple has competed with each other! Take a look at the couple challenging each other below:
William and Kate played a game of ping pong while visiting the Donald Dewar Leisure Centre in Glasgow, Scotland in April 2013.
Back in April 2014, Kate beat William in a sailing race while visiting New Zealand. William sailed with Team New Zealand manager Grant Dalton, while Kate sailed with Team New Zealand skipper Dean Barker.
On the same visit to New Zealand, Kate and William were photographed playing cricket.
Kate, William and Prince Harry visited London Marathon Community Track at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London in February 2017 to join volunteers of the Heads Together umbrella charity who were training for the 2017 London Marathon. The trio then decided to race each other and Harry ended up winning!
William watches Kate prepare to kick a soccer ball during their royal tour of India and Bhutan back in April 2016. The couple also played cricket during their tour.
On January 30, 2017, Kate challenged William to a hockey shootout while visiting an outdoor skating rink at Vasaparken park in Stockholm. Here's them sharing a laugh together at the park!
Kate throws a snowball at William in this series of pictures from their visit to the Holmenkollen Ski Arena in Oslo, Norway on Friday, February 2.