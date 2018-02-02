If you've ever wanted to see Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T sing Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" next to a corpse, boy are you in for a treat. NBC released its latest star-studded Super Bowl commercial featuring the casts of Law & Order: SVU, The Good Place, This Is Us, Will & Grace and more getting down in honor of the network's broadcast of the 52nd annual event.

The video begins with the cast of NBC's revived crown jewel, Will & Grace, watching the Super Bowl and waxing poetic about nude sports of yore.

"Things divide us, but NBC and sports keep us together," Debra Messing's Grace says in the video above. "Why did I say that?"

The network-wide commercial in and of itself is a relic of the past, a once grand tradition that hardly happens anymore.