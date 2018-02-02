Tom Brady Criticized for Kissing His Son on the Lips

Tom Brady is stirring controversy over a kiss again.
A recent episode of the Facebook series Tom vs. Time shows New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kissing his 10-year-old son Jack on the mouth for several seconds, and many people are pretty weirded out by it.
The kiss takes place as the five-time Super Bowl winner, who is set to also play in this Sunday's 2018 Super Bowl, is lying down on his back and getting a massage. His son comes in the room and asks if he can check his fantasy football standings.
"What do I get?" Tom asks.
Jack then leans over and kisses his father briefly.
"That was like a peck," Tom says.
Jack returns and gives his dad longer kiss on the mouth, then walks away, wiping his mouth.
Tom and Jack's kiss scene drew mixed reactions on Twitter.
Everyone was questioning Tom Brady for kissing his son on the lips and as a child of European ass people who do this I was ready to defend but boy oh boy does that kiss linger— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 2, 2018
People arguing the Tom Brady son kiss isn't weird as hell need to actually watch the video. It wasn't a peck. THEY LOCKED LIPS MAN. THEY LOCKED LIPS.— Lil Uzi Bert (@BertBusiness) February 2, 2018
Anyone who feels it was inappropriate for Tom Brady to french kiss his 11 year old son should get their mind out of the gutter. All I see is a loving dad... and last I checked, that was a good thing.— HONEY BERRY PLAYBOY (@splash_christ) February 2, 2018
If Tom Brady was my dad, I?d kiss him like that too.— Seth Sherman (@seth_sherman) January 30, 2018
Jack's mother is Tom's ex, actress Bridget Moynahan. Tom shares two younger children with wife Gisele Bündchen. Neither Tom nor the women have commented on the kiss controversy.
A couple of Tom's fellow NFL stars did weigh in when asked about it.
"I feel like it's definitely just family love," Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told TMZ.
NFL Hall of Famer Willie Roaf told the outlet, "I wouldn't do that...I don't have a problem with it. I don't think it's that big a deal.
Boston Globe writer Nick Osborne defended Tom in an opinion column, saying, "A multimillionaire like Brady, building a media and fitness empire for his post-football career, deserves scrutiny and criticism. But father-son affection? Come on."
Tom also came under fire last year for kissing his father on the lips after the Patriots won the 2017 Super Bowl.
"What human wouldn't fervently want to share love and affection with the fragile, all-too-mortal loved ones around us?" he wrote. "Even if one is not making a documentary about one's own race against time, the fleeting moments that we share are already too closed off by stress and pain to waste them."