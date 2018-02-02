Tom Brady Criticized for Kissing His Son on the Lips

Tom Brady is stirring controversy over a kiss again.

A recent episode of the Facebook series Tom vs. Time shows New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kissing his 10-year-old son Jack on the mouth for several seconds, and many people are pretty weirded out by it.

The kiss takes place as the five-time Super Bowl winner, who is set to also play in this Sunday's 2018 Super Bowl, is lying down on his back and getting a massage. His son comes in the room and asks if he can check his fantasy football standings.

"What do I get?" Tom asks.

Jack then leans over and kisses his father briefly.

"That was like a peck," Tom says.

Jack returns and gives his dad longer kiss on the mouth, then walks away, wiping his mouth.