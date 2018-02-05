A reality star by any other name...
Let's just be honest: season six of Vanderpump Rules has not been Jax Taylor's finest ours of reality television. The Bravo reality hit started off with a bang—literally—when it was revealed Jax had cheated on his longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, and viewers have watched the epic fallout in the following episodes.
Despite his transgression with Faith, Brittany decided to stay with Jax, but only if he promised to change and work on himself. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek, the 38-year-old SUR bartender is doing just that, undergoing an emotional therapy session.
In his session, Jax opens up about his "path of destruction," and how it all started when he made the decision to come to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling and acting. "90 percent of the time you're rejected, so living a life where you're told you're not good enough and they don't like you...and then when they do like you, when you do get picked for a great job, they're just using you," he explains.
His reiki therapist shows him some tough love though, saying he needs to own that he made that decision.
And then Jax asks her to call him by his real name, Jason, explaining of Jax: "I'm over this person."
Of the Jax persona, he says, ""I was 19, 20 years old when I started this Jax person, living in this fictitious world of modeling and being around pretty people all the time. It's a lot of pressure, so I had to feel like I had to tell stories for people to tell me. I'm a chameleon."
And at the end of the clip, Jax Jason gets emotional about finding his former self, saying, "I'd like to get to know that guy again."
And it seems like working on himself has worked for the reality star and his relationship, as Brittany recently told E! News, "Jax has actually made huge changes and you'll see him working on things throughout the season. Right now, he's so much better. I feel like we're so much better than we've been in a long time."
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
