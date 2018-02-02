O'Brien pointed out the viral nature of the fake trailer and Kudrow said "something should be done" about capitalizing on the interest.

"I don't know what. I don't know what. They're rebooting everything, but I don't know how does that work with Friends, though? That was about people in their, you know, 20s, 30s. The show isn't about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems then that's just sad," Kudrow said. "That's not fun!"

Schwimmer was on Megyn Kelly Today and told the host a reunion was not in the cards. "I just don't know if I want to see all of us with…like, walkers," he told the Megyn Kelly. "I doubt it. Thank you for asking, and moving on."