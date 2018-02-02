Just like their son, James Corden's parents returned the Grammys this year!

In 2017 we saw the host's mom and dad hit the red carpet to interview celebs and give us a behind-the-scenes tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year, Margaret Corden and Malcolm Corden flew to New York City to take over the 2018 Grammys at Madison Square Garden.

"We're here at the arena in Madison Square Garden in New York City where our son James is hosting the Grammys for the second year running," Malcolm says in the video above. "And for the second year running, we're backstage to see what trouble we can get into before the show starts."