We all know by now that an hour of watching This Is Us is equivalent to an hour of gross messy sobs.
That makes sense, given it's a show that killed off it's patriarch within the first five episodes, then spent two seasons forcing us to fall deeply in love with him while it ever-so-slowly started to reveal exactly how and when he died. There are emotional flashbacks lurking around any and all corners of This Is Us.
This weekend, right after the Super Bowl, viewers will really find out how Jack Pearson died. While we're anticipating more tears than ever to fall right into whatever is left of our football/commercial snacks (chili in a slow cooker, anyone?), it feels like a good time to celebrate some of the show's most emotional moments.
In our full gallery, we run through some of the show's most tear-inducing scenes and developments. And we emphasize "some" because if we tried to do them all, we'd be putting the entire show in a gallery. If you want that, you might as well just binge it from the start, which you can do because both seasons are on Hulu!
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m., and a special episode airs this Sunday, February 4 directly after the Super Bowl on NBC.
