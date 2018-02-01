Miranda Bailey, baddest ass of them all.

Tonight, Grey's Anatomy taught us So. Much.

First, we learned that a heart attack manifests differently in men and women. We should definitely have known that already, but we didn't, and now we do.

Second, we learned that Chandra Wilson is a star. We definitely knew that already, but now we know it even more.

And third, listen to women!! We knew that already too, but it's always good to learn it some more.

Bailey was just chilling in the car with Ben when she knew exactly what was happening to her, and calmly explained she had to go to Seattle Presbyterian. When she got there, she explained (with a truly impressive amount of fire) that she was having a heart attack.