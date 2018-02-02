Angelina Jolie Masters Parisian Style & More Best Dressed Celebs

She may be American but Angelina Jolie has got Parisian style down.

The actress took on the French capital, for work and pleasure, in a white dress featuring peplum and a square neckline. She paired the sophisticated frock with an oversize gray wrap, a Louis Vuitton Steamer handbag and matching stilettos. While simple, the look exudes the same effortless-but-chic vibes Parisian style is known for. A red statement lip (another French trademark) topped off the look.

The mother of six wasn't the only star to step up their style game this week. Iggy Azelea impressed in a sleek, off-the-shoulder gown at a pre-Grammys bash, while Meagan Markle turned royal fashion on its head (again) in a menswear-inspired suit.