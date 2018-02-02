Angelina Jolie Masters Parisian Style & More Best Dressed Celebs

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
She may be American but Angelina Jolie has got Parisian style down.
The actress took on the French capital, for work and pleasure, in a white dress featuring peplum and a square neckline. She paired the sophisticated frock with an oversize gray wrap, a Louis Vuitton Steamer handbag and matching stilettos. While simple, the look exudes the same effortless-but-chic vibes Parisian style is known for. A red statement lip (another French trademark) topped off the look.
The mother of six wasn't the only star to step up their style game this week. Iggy Azelea impressed in a sleek, off-the-shoulder gown at a pre-Grammys bash, while Meagan Markle turned royal fashion on its head (again) in a menswear-inspired suit.
To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge was full of style surprises this week, but the pregnant royal looked classic as ever in a red hounds-tooth coat by Catherine Walker.
Bella Hadid
Lamination isn't just for your middle school awards! The supermodel proved that a PVC-like plaid Burberry trench is modern and fashion friendly.
Nick Jonas
Oh, hey, Nick Jonas. You've got that 007 vibe going on—and we're into it.
BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Danai Gurira
The Black Panthers actress has us opting out of our chunky knits and winter denim and into eye-catching prints, like the one seen on her knee-length dress.
Angelina Jolie
Angie took on France this week, filming a new ad campaign with Guerlain, taking her children to the Louve and working on behalf of the United Nations. Although very busy, she looked as Parisian as can be in a white satin dress and wool shawl.
Lupita Nyong'o
The hair alone made this ensemble a standout look, but the gem-encrusted Atelier Versace gown made the actress look like pure royal at the Black Panthers world premiere.
John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images
Meghan Markle
The future royal looked ever-so sophisticated in an Alexander McQueen suit, Tuxe Boss blouse in ivory and Jimmy Choo Romy Pumps—a stark-but-welcomed difference from the tea dresses and dress coats the British monarchy typically dons.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Iggy Azalea
The "Black Widow" rapper wore a gray, off-the-shoulder John Paul Ataker spring 2018 dress to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch in NYC.
Which look did you like best?