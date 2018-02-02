Angelina Jolie Masters Parisian Style & More Best Dressed Celebs

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 5:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sofia Vergara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's First Evening Outfit Proves Her Style Independence Is Not Going Anywhere

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Norway

Kate Middleton Takes Our Breath Away in Pink Alexander McQueen Dress

ESC: Best Dressed, Angelina Jolie

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

She may be American but Angelina Jolie has got Parisian style down. 

The actress took on the French capital, for work and pleasure, in a white dress featuring peplum and a square neckline. She paired the sophisticated frock with an oversize gray wrap, a Louis Vuitton Steamer handbag and matching stilettos. While simple, the look exudes the same effortless-but-chic vibes Parisian style is known for. A red statement lip (another French trademark) topped off the look. 

The mother of six wasn't the only star to step up their style game this week. Iggy Azelea impressed in a sleek, off-the-shoulder gown at a pre-Grammys bash, while Meagan Markle turned royal fashion on its head (again) in a menswear-inspired suit. 

Photos

Celeb Pink & Red Combos to Inspire Your Valentine's Day Outfit

To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge was full of style surprises this week, but the pregnant royal looked classic as ever in a red hounds-tooth coat by Catherine Walker. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid

Lamination isn't just for your middle school awards! The supermodel proved that a PVC-like plaid Burberry trench is modern and fashion friendly. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Nick Jonas

James Devaney/GC Images

Nick Jonas

Oh, hey, Nick Jonas. You've got that 007 vibe going on—and we're into it. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Danai Gurira

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panthers actress has us opting out of our chunky knits and winter denim and into eye-catching prints, like the one seen on her knee-length dress. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Angelina Jolie

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Angelina Jolie

Angie took on France this week, filming a new ad campaign with Guerlain, taking her children to the Louve and working on behalf of the United Nations. Although very busy, she looked as Parisian as can be in a white satin dress and wool shawl. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyong'o

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong'o

The hair alone made this ensemble a standout look, but the gem-encrusted Atelier Versace gown made the actress look like pure royal at the Black Panthers world premiere. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle

The future royal looked ever-so sophisticated in an Alexander McQueen suit, Tuxe Boss blouse in ivory and Jimmy Choo Romy Pumps—a stark-but-welcomed difference from the tea dresses and dress coats the British monarchy typically dons.  

ESC: Best Dressed, Iggy Azalea

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea

The "Black Widow" rapper wore a gray, off-the-shoulder John Paul Ataker spring 2018 dress to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch in NYC. 

Which look did you like best?

RELATED ARTICLE: February 2018 Horoscopes: What's in Store for Your Love Life and Wardrobe?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Bella Hadid , Nick Jonas , Lupita Nyong'o , Meghan Markle , Iggy Azalea , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Best Dressed , Top Stories , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -