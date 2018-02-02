Just in: Victoria's Secret reigns fragrance in the US market.

According Influenster, a platform for reviews of beauty products, Victoria's Secret fragrances are talked about more than any other brand. It's most popular scent in Love Spell, with over 15,000 reviews on the site nationwide. From scrolling through, most of the reviews are positive—a great indicator that the $7 product is a must-have.

While reviews matter when online shopping and there is power in numbers, fragrance is a personal purchase. Your natural scents, style and environment play major roles in deciding what will complement you best.

Influenster clearly can't tell you what will smell best on you specifically. However, they are revealing what the people in your state are wearing and talking about just in time for Valentine's Day. After analyzing over 250,000 user-generated reviews, they broke down the most popular scents into a map, so you can see the smells that people are loving, based on where you live.