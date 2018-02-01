On the tape, you see Jenna clad in an early 2000s getup of a crop wrap sweater and skirt layered over leggings performing a dance routine. Later on in the clip, she and Tatum come together and are asked to pose head to head. They end up adorably embracing. "We're like posing for our prom," Jenna describes.

Then, the two playfully break into a couple's dance as Tatum subtly shows off his moves. "Oh, stop it right now. You said, 'I don't know how to dance,'" Dewan-Tatum said as she called her eventual beau out. Needless to say, the sparks were already flying.

As the story goes, the two eventually fell for each other and Tatum came knocking on her door one night. "[I was like] 'Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that's fine, but we're not going to hang out and watch movies. You've got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship,'" she once recalled to Ellen DeGeneres.