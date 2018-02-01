Get ready for a three block trip, Grey's Anatomy fans!
During tonight's new episode of the long-running ABC medical drama, the network finally debuted the first look at their new Shondaland series Station 19, aka the formerly untitled Grey's spinoff. We've got to say, if those brief few moments are any indication, the new series is going to be red hot. And not just because, like Jason George's Ben Warren, we're leaving Grey Sloan Memorial behind to chase fires with the crew of the titular fire station.
Aside from showing Ben in his new habitat, the trailer gives us our first look at new leading lady Jaina Lee Ortiz, who stars in Station 19 as Andy Herrera, the Meredith Grey-esque main character, who has no shortage of hot men to make out with.
Station 19 also stars Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval as Capt. Pruitt Herrera. He's Andy's dad, and based on the trailer, it looks like he's stepping down while Andy's looking for an opportunity to step up into his shoes.
The trailer also gives us confirmation that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Grey Sloan Memorial will be making appearances, and that the newbie Ben will be treated as such. He's not getting special treatment just because he was a surgeon for like five minutes, and we can't imagine that won't be fun to watch.
ABC
The spinoff hails from former Grey's scribe Stacy McKee, who explained how her show will differentiate itself from the mothership with reporters last month at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour. "It'll be similar and different. It was a priority for me in thinking about this as a Grey's Anatomy spinoff that it works hand-in-hand with Grey's and was similar in both tone and intensity and humor and heart," the EP and showrunner said. "But there's also an added element to this show that a hospital setting doesn't allow which is that most of our characters are on site and in the middle of action sequences, so there's a certain level of adrenaline and energy that comes with that that you don't necessarily find in the same way at Grey's. You find it in different ways. So, to me, it's very similar in tone and spirit, but also a little bit different as well."
Check out the trailer above!
Station 19 premieres with a special two-hour episode on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.