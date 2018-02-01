It may routinely rank in the top 20 TV shows week after week, but as Mom hits 100 episodes, its stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney are still marveling at the fact that the show ever made it this far.

Ahead of the CBS' comedy's big milestone episode, airing Thursday, Feb. 1, E! News caught up with the dynamic duo as they celebrated the occasion, and the funny ladies made it clear that they never really thought this day would come.

"100 episodes! It's an extraordinary milestone for us because every year, we hope and pray that we get renewed for another season," Janney told us on the red carpet. "Every season, it was a nail-biter for us."