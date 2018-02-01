Kim Kardashian Is Sending Valentine's Day Gifts to Her Famous "Haters"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 1, 2018 1:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mom, Allison Janney, Anna Faris

Anna Faris & Allison Janney Can Hardly Believe That Mom Is Turning 100

Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres

Jimmy Kimmel Hides Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Gift in His Crotch

Kim Kardashian has got a list of names too, and to them, she says, smell you later.

In honor of the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sending her "lovers" and "haters" one of her new limited edition KIMOJI Heart fragrances. The collection launched on Thursday. The fragrances come in large Sweethearts-like bottles, which Kim sent out in larger heart-shaped packages made of chocolate.

Kim posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of Post-It notes containing the names of the recipients.

The list includes Blac Chyna—her brother Rob Kardashian's ex, Lindsay Lohan—a former party pal with whom she recently traded sarcastic barbs onlineBette Midler, Chloe Grace Moretz and Piers Mogan—both of whom criticized the reality star in 2016 for sharing a nude selfiePink— who also seemingly took a potshot at her, Sarah Michelle Gellar—who expressed disapproval over Kim and now-husband Kanye West's Vogue cover in 2014, Naya Riverawho slammed Kim over her racy 2014 Paper magazine cover, and Wendy Williams—who recently slammed Kim over other NSFW pics, and, of course, Taylor Swift , who has feuded with Kim and more notably, her husband Kanye West.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim Kardashian, Valentine's Day 2018 Gifts, Haters

Instagram

"I am writing a list for my press boxes. I'm gonna send them to way more than this, but I decided, for this Valentine's Day, everyone deserves a Valentine," Kim said. "So I am going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of, because it's Valentine's Day after all."

The list also includes Kim's sisters, mom Kris Jenner, family friend Chrissy Teigen, music artists Mariah CareyCher and Cardi B, actress Jennifer Lawrence—a big fan of Kim's family and their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Paris Hilton, who had reportedly feuded with her in the past

Kim Kardashian, Bae Fragrance

KKW Fragrance

Paris received a "Bae" perfume.

"The packaging is so cute," she said on Twitter. "Yes. Loves it."

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele got a "Ride or Die" fragrance.

A third KIMOJI Hearts fragrance is called "BFF."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Perfumes , Valentine's Day , Top Stories , Apple News , Feuds
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -