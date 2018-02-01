Meghan Markles independent style is going steady.

It may have been raining outside, but Mother Nature's effect didn't show on the the future royal as she arrived to the Endeavour Fund Awards Thursday night at Goldsmith's Hall in London looking as polished and sophisticated as ever.

Donning a sleek Alexander McQueen classic suiting jacket ($1,995) layered over a Boss ivory bodysuit ($280) with McQueen black cigarette pants ($795) and matching pumps, the actress and activist protected herself from the unruly weather under an umbrella as she and Prince Harry made their way into the main event. Meanwhile, her famous beau faced the raindrops without any cover dressed in a blue suit.