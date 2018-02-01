Kate Middleton Takes Our Breath Away in Pink Alexander McQueen Dress

by Kendall Fisher | Thu., Feb. 1, 2018 1:01 PM

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Norway

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is always a sight to see, but today she took things to a whole new level of stunning in one of our favorite looks ever.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William as well as Norway's Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-MaritKing Harald and Queen Sonja for a lavish dinner at the royal palace in Oslo.

Kate dressed perfectly for the event, wearing a blush Alexander McQueen gown with an empire waist that ever-so-slightly showed her growing baby bump. The gorgeous gown was accented with a cape-like overlay that featured a diamond-encrusted floral pattern across her neckline.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

It's no surprise the dress was so perfect, considering Alexander McQueen is the same designer behind the Duchess' royal wedding gown.

Kate only stepped up the look with gorgeous accessories, including diamond drop earrings and the diamond bracelet Queen Elizabeth II wore on her wedding day.

Meanwhile, the dinner marked the latest event on Prince William and Kate's four-day Scandinavian royal tour, which began Tuesday in Sweden.

Over the last two days, they've played hockeyenjoyed lunch at the Royal Palace of Stockholm and even visited the Nobel Museum.

Now, the royals will spend the last two days of their tour in Norway.

Scroll through more of Kate's best looks in the gallery above!

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Prince William , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories
