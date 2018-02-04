"You've never heard of the Millennium Falcon?" At long last, Star Wars fans were given their first look at how Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) came into possession of the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy" when the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story debuted during the 2018 Super Bowl.

The highly anticipated prequel zips into theaters May 25—and, as always, plot details have been shrouded in secret. In fact, it wasn't until last month that Lucasfilm shared an official synopsis: "Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes." In addition to Ehrenreich, Glover and Suotamo, the summer blockbuster stars Emilia Clarke as Kira and Woody Harrelson as Beckett. Paul Bettany, Warwick Davis, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were cast in undisclosed roles—and Bettany replaced Michael K. Williams during last year's reshoots.