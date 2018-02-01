It's Lit! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is Fire in Red Lace Slip Dress

Lace, lingerie, red hues—Chrissy Teigen just combined everything we love about Valentine's Day into one daytime outfit and it's genius.

Typically, these romance-inducing elements are saved for date nights or evenings in, but according to the expecting mother, you don't have to save your V-Day look for the end of the day.

Chrissy made her case earlier this week, walking on to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon set in a red silk slip dress with lace details, a matching blazer from Styland, metallic heels and Le Vian diamond rings. While the dress by itself may have been borderline risqué for the occasion, the blazer added sophistication—take note.