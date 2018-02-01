Jane Lynch Says Mark Salling Lived a "Troubled" Life

Shortly after Mark Salling died from apparent suicide, Jane Lynch opened up about her "troubled" Glee co-star.

"It's been tough. He was a troubled, troubled guy, and he always was," Lynch, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Adopt the Arts' Annual Rock Gala on Wednesday. "This is a very sad end to it but I know that he's at peace now. He's in the arms of a beneficent force."

Lynch and Salling both appeared on the Fox musical series from 2009 to 2015. Lynch played the cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester while Salling played the jock Puck. The same year the show ended Salling was arrested for possession of child pornography. He then pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in 2017. He was set for sentencing in March.

"I know life was very, very hard for Mark," Lynch told Us Weekly. "I think we all do the best we can at the end of the day. I know that Mark did the best he could."