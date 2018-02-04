While some fans tuned in to Super Bowl LII to watch the New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles, movie buffs were excited to see the second trailer for Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debut on NBC Sunday. Debuting in theaters June 22, it stars Geraldine Chaplin, James Cromwell, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Daniella Pineda, Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Rafe Spall and BD Wong.
Directed by J.A. Bayona and written by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, the movie picks up four years after the theme park and luxury resort was destroyed by dinosaurs on the loose. Now, Isla Nublar sits abandoned while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungle.
With the island's volcano ready to erupt, Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Howard) decided to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from extinction. Owen, in particular, wants to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild. During their expedition, they discover a conspiracy that could return the planet to a "perilous order not seen since prehistoric times."
All that begs the question—do the dinosaurs need saving, or does the human race? As Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) warns, "These creatures were here before us, and if we're not careful, they are going to be here after. Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free. Life finds a way."
