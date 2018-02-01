Ellen DeGeneres burst into tears after receiving the "best" birthday gift from Portia de Rossi.

Portia appeared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen Show and surprised her wife with a very special 60th birthday present.

"It's your 60th birthday and this gift had to be really special and it had to represent who you are and what you really care about," Portia explained. "Not just now, but what you've always cared about. What you were influenced by and what has made you the amazing person that you are today. So, I combined that and questions when we first met like who's your idol? And what would you do if you weren't a talk show host?"