Altered Carbon, Netflix's new ambitious science fiction series, required its stars to do things they've never done before, including warn their families about certain scenes. To say the show not safe for work is a bit of an understatement.
For stars Martha Higareda and Renee Elise Goldsberry, it was action sequences that were new to them, but Joel Kinnaman had a little different first experience...and it involved goo.
"I spent the first two days buck naked in front of 250 people I just met," Kinnaman told E! News. "So, I've never done that before."
That goo Kinnaman spent days in was while his character was "re-sleeved," which means having his consciousness placed into a new body. There are tubes involves and basically a giant plastic bag. And goo. You can see it in the trailer.
Netflix
"I don't know what it was, but it was strange because when they put that goo on, the skin stopped breathing. So it was hot like a sauna in that room and I was buck naked, but I had that goo all over so I was freezing because the skin didn't get any oxygen. It was really weird—"
"That's why they didn't show everything," James Purefoy joked about Kinnaman's naked debut. "He was hung like a raisin in that scene."
Kinnaman isn't the only one who had to bare all. Purefoy does so too and there are a number of sex scenes.
"I had to warn my family for certain scenes that I have, especially my grandpa. I was like, ‘Abuelito, this episode you—‘ yeah," Higareda said with a laugh. "It was difficult!"
"Martha said his mustache is going to fall of," Kinnman said.
Altered Carbon also stars Antonio Marziale, Chris Conner, Hiro Kanagawa, Waleed Zuaiter, Will Yun Lee, Dichen Lachman, Lisa Chandler, Cliff Chamberlain, Trieu Tran, Marlene Forte, and Matt Biedel. Season one is now streaming on Netflix.