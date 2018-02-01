Billy Eichner, what have you done? The comedian took to Twitter to talk about his hopes for a third season of The Comeback, Lisa Kudrow's HBO comedy about a Valerie Cherish, sitcom actress who turns to reality TV to help return to the limelight to varying degrees of success, and somehow Lindsay Lohan got involved.
"He wants to see Valerie get woke," Kudrow explained to host James Corden on The Late Late Show. "And I agree."
Eichner's tweet caught the attention of Lohan, who then chimed in saying she'd make the third season. "I'll do it," Lohan tweeted. However, that tweet is no longer up.
"I thought that was interesting," Kudrow said (and tweeted). "Because, No. 1 It's my show, but also…someone in our office said that someone from her, like her representative called and pitched her, and he was pretty sure they thought it was a reality show. And I thought, ‘How is that possible?'"
Kudrow dons a red wig as Valerie Cherish in The Comeback and starred in multiple fake shows including I'm It, Room & Bored and Seeing Red. "If they think it's a reality show, why am I wearing a red wig and calling myself Valerie Cherish? And why would I be on a reality show called The Comeback? That's the whole humiliating joke. Why would I do that?" Kudrow wondered.
To that, fellow guest Martin Short had quite the reply. Click play on the video above to hear what he had to say.
Kudrow's The Comeback first debuted in 2005. It lasted one season before being revived in 2014. Kudrow has been open about a third season of the show, but nothing firm has come together just yet, even with Lohan's interest.
When Kudrow was nominated for an Emmy for season two of The Comeback, she told E! News "the desire is always there" to do more episodes of the acclaimed comedy.
"We're talking anyway, talking about what that would look like," she said in 2015 about a new season.
Kudrow created The Comeback with Michael Patrick King. The show helped launch the careers of Kellan Lutz and Malin Akerman and also starred the late Robert Michael Morris, Lance Barber and Laura Silverman.