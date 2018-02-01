Sarah Jessica Parker "Heartbroken" Over Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City 3 Comment

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 1, 2018 6:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Upton, Paul Marciano

Kate Upton Slams Guess for Employing Paul Marciano in #MeToo Post

Alexa Ray Joel, Instagram

Alexa Ray Joel Slams Instagram Troll for Calling Her "Hideous"

Sarah Jessica Parker addressed Kim Cattrall's comments about their friendship and Sex and the City 3 on Wednesday evening.

The actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live and responded to a question about her former co-star, who decided not to return for the third movie.

"What was your reaction to Kim Cattrall telling Piers Morgan that you were never friends just colleagues?" WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Parker during Wednesday's show.

"Just...heartbroken," Parker told Cohen. "I mean that whole week, you and I spoke about it because I was just...I don't know I found it really upsetting because that's, you know, that's not the way I recall our experience."

Read

Sarah Jessica Parker Wants Ellen DeGeneres to Play Samantha in Sex and the City 3

"So...it's sad but I'm kind of...I don't know, I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience is the thing. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives. So I'm hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that's been recently spoken," she continued. "That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with is such a privileged."

 When Cohen asked about the idea of Sharon Stone playing the role of Samantha in Sex and the City 3, Parker said she thinks it's a "really interesting idea."

Cattrall recently named her top replacements for Samantha on Twitter. After Parker said she wants Ellen DeGeneres to play the role, Kim commented saying that DeGeneres would "be fabulous!" She also told her Twitter followers, "I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st ❤️. But then there are the goddess's @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Jessica Parker , Kim Cattrall , Sex And The City , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -