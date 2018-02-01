Sarah Jessica Parker addressed Kim Cattrall's comments about their friendship and Sex and the City 3 on Wednesday evening.

The actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live and responded to a question about her former co-star, who decided not to return for the third movie.

"What was your reaction to Kim Cattrall telling Piers Morgan that you were never friends just colleagues?" WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Parker during Wednesday's show.

"Just...heartbroken," Parker told Cohen. "I mean that whole week, you and I spoke about it because I was just...I don't know I found it really upsetting because that's, you know, that's not the way I recall our experience."