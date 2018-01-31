Naya Rivera isn't ready to address Mark Salling's passing just yet.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Glee star stepped out in New York City to attend a taping of MTV's TRL.

Wearing a furry black jacket, white heels and silky colorful loungewear, Naya arrived in the studios where she appeared on the live show with guest Bailee Madison.

During the 30-minute show, Naya was not asked about Mark's death. Instead, the conversation was light and lifestyle focused with the author revealing that she is working on a new book "geared more towards kids and family."

Naya also shared that she is "not on any dating apps" when the topic turned to relationships.