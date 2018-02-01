Mike Coppola/FilmMagic, GP Images/Getty Images
The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards is on fire!
Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled have been announced as this year's hosts of the annual award ceremony, which celebrates music's biggest hits as heard on iHeartRadio stations.
"I'm so excited to be co-hosting this year's iHeartRadio awards alongside someone as hilarious and talented as DJ Khaled," the supermodel shared in a press release. "I've always been a fan of iHeartRadio and am looking forward to a great show filled with some of the most incredible artists who I myself am a fan of too."
DJ Khaled (whose adorable son Asahd is almost guaranteed to make an onstage cameo) called the gig a "huge honor," adding, "It has been an extraordinary year in music and I couldn't be more excited than to be celebrating these amazing artists with all of their fans nationwide."
But that's not all! An all-star lineup of performers was also revealed Thursday
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
The first wave of recording artists slated to wow the iHeartRadio Music Awards crowd include Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys. More performers will be announced at a later date.
Thanks to their smash hit "Despacito," Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee lead nominations with seven each. Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled and The Chainsmokersround out the second-most nominated group of artists with five each, and Justin Bieber is up for four.
Whose iHeartRadio Music Awards performance are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments!
The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place Sunday, March 11 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Fans at home can catch it live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.