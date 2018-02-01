The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards is on fire!

Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled have been announced as this year's hosts of the annual award ceremony, which celebrates music's biggest hits as heard on iHeartRadio stations.

"I'm so excited to be co-hosting this year's iHeartRadio awards alongside someone as hilarious and talented as DJ Khaled," the supermodel shared in a press release. "I've always been a fan of iHeartRadio and am looking forward to a great show filled with some of the most incredible artists who I myself am a fan of too."

DJ Khaled (whose adorable son Asahd is almost guaranteed to make an onstage cameo) called the gig a "huge honor," adding, "It has been an extraordinary year in music and I couldn't be more excited than to be celebrating these amazing artists with all of their fans nationwide."

But that's not all! An all-star lineup of performers was also revealed Thursday