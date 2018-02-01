Guess who's not so happy with her former employer right now?

Kate Upton is speaking out against Guess, the brand that helped make the model famous, and its chief creative officer and former co-CEO Paul Marciano, known as the "genius" behind the denim house.

On Wednesday, the newly married model/actress took the company to task, tweeting, "It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director." She ended the tweet with a potentially telling hashtag: "#metoo."

The "MeToo" hashtag began being used around the Internet shortly after a wave of allegations of rape, sexual assault and harassment were made against now-fallen film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has denied the claims. Many women and men, celebrities and non-celebs alike, came forward online about past abuse, trauma and harassment. The movement has sought to shed light on decades of abuse, intimidation, harassment and rape that has been covered up by both Hollywood and the media.