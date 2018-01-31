Priyanka Chopra on Meghan Markle Bridesmaid Rumors: "If You See Me There, You'll Know"

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 1:58 PM

Priyanka Chopra, Harper's Bazaar

David Slijper for Harper?s Bazaar Arabia

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra are friends, but will the Quantico star serve as a bridesmaid in Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming wedding?

Chopra addressed the question in a new interview for Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

"If you see me there, you'll know," she teased. 

Even if Chopra doesn't make the bridal party cut, she's still excited for Markle to tie the knot and drive change as a member of the royal family.

"I don't think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She's just right for it," Chopra told the magazine. "She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened."

Smiling, she then added, "So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction."

Priyanka Chopra, Harper's Bazaar

David Slijper for Harper?s Bazaar Arabia

Markle and Harry are scheduled to wed May 19, which gives Chopra just a few months to meet the groom. Earlier this month, the actress told E! News she has yet to meet Markle's fiancé. She also has only a few months to pick out the perfect wedding gift.

"It's a little bit of a problem," she quipped to E! News. "From what I've always known of Meghan she's not someone who's very materialistic. She really isn't…If you give her a book, she'll be happy—as long as it's thoughtful."

But has all of this royal wedding talk got Chopra hearing wedding bells? Maybe not right away. The actress told Harper's Bazaar she's single but would like to get married in the future.

"Marriage and kids are a big goal for me," she told the magazine. "I'm a big believer in the institution of marriage and in family, and in kids, I want to have a lot of them, if God allows. The only problem is, I don't know who I'll do it with."

To read Chopra's full interview, visit HarpersBazaar.com

