Tiffany Haddish is at the top of her game.

Fresh off the success of Girls Trip, Haddish went on to make history as the first African-American female comedian to host Saturday Night Live and even released a memoir detailing her rocky road to stardom. Tiffany was most recently tapped as Groupon's newest celebrity spokesperson, and stars in their 2018 Super Bowl commercial.

So what words of wisdom does Tiffany have for her younger self? As she told E! News exclusively, "I would tell a young Tiffany to figure out what it is you love, do that every single day and you will always make money. Don't doubt yourself... Never ever doubt it."

Haddish, 38, continued, "I love to make people laugh and I'm making a living out of it. I remember being a little girl and people telling me, 'Oh, you can't make any money doing that. You need to figure out something else to do and get a real job.'"