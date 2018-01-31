BAFTA Attendees Encouraged to Wear Black to Support Time's Up

As the authors note in the letter, wearing black serves as a "strong, unifying, and simple statement" and allows guests to send a message of solidarity against sexual harassment and imbalance of power.

"It is also the easiest color for the majority to wear and feel comfortable in," the letter reads.

According to the note, more than half of all women in the U.K. have experienced sexual harassment at work. This figure rises to two thirds for women between the ages of 18 to 24.

"And we hope that those of us who are privileged enough to have a platform, can use it to raise awareness of the experiences of women beyond our industry, whose experiences are often silenced and marginalized," the authors write.

While the authors said they're "keeping things under wraps" for now, they plan to announce "exciting plans" soon.