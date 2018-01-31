Tia Mowry ''Embraces'' Her Growing Baby Bump in New Bikini Pic

by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 11:56 AM

Tia Mowry, Pregnant, Instagram

Instagram

Tia Mowry is loving bumpin' around in her bikini!

The 39-year-old actress is expecting her second child—a baby girl!—with her husband of 10 years Cory Hardrict. They're already parents to 6-year-old Cree Taylor Hardrict.

This pregnancy, Tia has been loving her curves, taking to Instagram to share them with her fans and followers. In fact, she took to Instagram Wednesday morning, posting a photo of her baby bump in a bikini.

"Embracing these curves and loving every bit of it," she wrote alongside the hashtag, "#pregnancy."

Meanwhile, Tia announced her pregnancy news in November via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her hubby and son to do so.

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

In the announcement post, Cory and Cree kiss Tia's growing baby bump. She captioned the post with four hearts to signify the soon-to-be family of four!

Meanwhile, Tia and Cory got engaged in 2006 and tied the knot in April 2008. They welcomed Cree into the world in June 2011.

A few years later, in 2013, Tia opened up to E! News about the possibility of having a second child.

"It's something that we're talking about on a daily basis, so...we'll see," she told us at the time.

Well, it took a few years, but it looks like they made their decision. LOL! Keep the bumpin' pics coming, Tia!

