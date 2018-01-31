Timing is everything!

Luis Fonsi might not have taken home a Grammy this past Sunday, but all four of his Latin Grammys finally arrived at his home and he's over the moon about it.

"They're here! Total happiness!" he captioned the photo of the four shiny awards.

In November, the "Despacito" singer took home the Latin Grammy award for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Urban Fusion/Performance, and Best Short Form Music Video.

The Latin Grammy's first nominated the star in 2006 for Best Male Pop Vocal Album. He went on to win his first Latin Grammy award in 2009 for "Aquí Estoy Yo," which won Song of the Year.