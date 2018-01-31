Hope you're not afraid of ghosts!

CBS officially revealed Survivor's 20 castaways who will compete when season 36 premieres with a super-sized two-hour episode on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

This season's theme is "Ghost Island," with the competitors split into two groups of 10. The season will be based on the bad decision of past players, and in a new twist, players may be sent to a separate haunted island filled with Survivor relics from the previous 35 seasons of the show. Ghosts, man, they always come back to haunt ya.

Fans can expect to see flashbacks to the show's extensive history, including seasons set in Brazil, China, Africa and Australia, as the new players try to learn from previous castaway's mistakes.