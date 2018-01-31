Chrissy Teigen literally knelt at Beyoncé's feet at Sunday's 2018 Grammy Awards.

E! News had reported that the pregnant model and husband John Legend left the event early, but not before stopping to greet the pop singer and her husband Jay-Z, who sat in the front row with their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

"There's nobody like seeing Beyoncé in person," Teigen said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. "It's just so incredible, the aura that comes around her. I mean, she just emits this aura that's spectacular. On our way out, I was like, 'We have to say something, right?' And I took both her hands and—I don't do this for anyone, it was very weird, and John's like, 'What the hell are you doing?'—and I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, 'Sorry to bother you, my queen.' Like, who says that? It was like, 'M'lady...' Who am I?"