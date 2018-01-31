Look who's back. Eileen Davidson left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season seven of the Bravo reality series and promised you hadn't seen the last of her. She made good on that promise in the season eight episode airing Wednesday, Jan. 30—only it wasn't shown on air!
In the unseen clip above, Eileen meets pals Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi for dinner to catch up on the drama that she's been missing out on.
"Oh my god, yay," Erika said when Eileen walked up. "I'm so excited to see you."
"Eileen has always been nothing but incredibly kind to me, very supportive. Even though we've had our ups and downs, my fault, and I'm really glad that she's joined us for dinner," Erika said in a confessional.
"Eileen, we miss you so much," Lisa told her soap star pal.
Eileen stepped away from the reality show because of her schedule filming Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless at the same time."After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now," Eileen said when she announced her exit. "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!"
Lisa and Erika updated Eileen on their respective feud resolutions with Dorit Kemsley and the look on Eileen's face says it all.
"I'm sorry I'm laughing," Eileen conceded. There's a reason this woman is on two soap operas! The range she displayed while listening to her two friends insist everything is fine with Dorit was on point.
"You guys all sound so evolved," Eileen said.
Watch the clip above to hear what else they had to say about Dorit.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)