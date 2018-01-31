After being accused of molesting his former Charles in Charge co-star Nicole Eggert, Scott Baio appeared on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America to defend his name.

During the interview, the 57-year-old actor addressed the accusation that he had sex with Eggert while she was a minor. Baio previously denied the allegation in a Facebook Live video—asserting that while they did have consensual sex it occurred when Eggert was at least 18 years old. The actor continued to defend his stance while speaking to GMA's Amy Robach.

He cited an interview Eggert did with Nik Richie in which she claimed she had sex with Baio when she was 17 after Charles in Charge wrapped. Baio said the sitcom ended in the fall of 1990 and that Eggert was born in January 1972, making her at least 18. Robach said Eggert is claiming she lied at the time to protect the show.

"I'm trying to figure out which time she's lying and which time she's not lying," Baio said, "because the story seems to change quite a bit and I can't keep up with it quite honestly."

Robach then shared a statement from Richie, who shares a manager with Eggert, that read, "Nicole was distraught after the interview…She told me it was much worse than she described on air. She said ‘he molested me as a child and I didn't know any better.' I can vividly remember that statement. It's not one you would forget."