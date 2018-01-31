Jamie Dornan Unsure If There's More Sex in Fifty Shades Freed

Jamie Dornan began his promotional tour for Focus Features' Fifty Shades Freed Wednesday with an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Host Ellen DeGeneres screened the film at her home before the interview, joking that it looked as if she were "watching porn" when her chef happened to stroll into the room. "It was the scene that I did not want him to walk in on."

"I didn't say anything," DeGeneres added, "and he just walked back out."

Doran said the third chapter in the franchise "feels like a different kind of genre."

"Obviously, there's still sex in it. There's people who want to see sex, it seems, so we kept a fair amount [in the movie]. Someone was telling me recently that there's more sex in the third one than the other two, but I don't know. I don't sit there with a timer," the actor laughed. "So, I don't actually know the answer to that. But, there's definitely a thriller aspect to this one. There's really fun car chases, and someone gets kidnapped. There's a lot happening this time."