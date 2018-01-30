President Donald Trump's immediate family is showing their support at the State of the Union.

On Tuesday evening, viewers watching the address spotted First Lady Melania Trump in the audience before the first remarks were made.

For tonight's televised event, Melania opted for a Christian Dior white capri-pant suit. She completed her look with a Dolce & Gabbana silk top and Christian Louboutin stilettos.

As for Ivanka Trump, she enjoyed her father's first State of the Union address next to her husband Jared Kushner and opted for an asymmetrical dress.

E! News has learned the plaid dress is from Oscar de la Renta and is priced at $2,690.