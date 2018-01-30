Danny Amendola feels "lucky" to be with girlfriend Olivia Culpo.

The Patriots wide receiver opened up about his relationship with his model and actress girlfriend at the Super Bowl Opening Night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Monday. When asked if his teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are "worried" about being replaced by a new Pariots "It" couple, Amendola smiled and shared with E! News that there's no competition between the two couples.

"It's never been about a competition or anything," he told us on Monday. He then added that Culpo is "a great girl and she's loving."