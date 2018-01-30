Nick Jonas Slips Into Tight Leather Pants for Clash Magazine

Oh hey, Nick Jonas!

The 25-year-old singer covers the latest issue of Clash Magazine and can be seen wearing a muscle-fitting T-shirt and some very tight leather pants.

In the magazine's "Remake and Remodel" issue, the former JoBro opens up about the success he's experienced as a solo artist. His song "Jealous" rose through the charts back in 2014, and his song "Home" was recently nominated for a Golden Globe.

"I certainly don't have a secret recipe as to how it's done," Jonas tells the magazine. "There are going to be some missteps. I'm willing to ride that out and I think the key has just been staying patient."