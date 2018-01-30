A post shared by ?? Anna ????? (@annakournikova) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:26pm PST

Anna Kournikova is getting back to regularly scheduled programming.

The former tennis star and Enrique Iglesias welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas in December (they're too cute), and now the new mom is hitting the gym.

"#monday #backatit," Kournikova captioned the video of her workout with wellness coach Ashley Peeler.

Also joining the gym fun was the couple's adorable dog that always stars in their social media post. His cuteness might just be the best kind of motivation.

Just days ago, Kournikova was out on the boat with their two dogs while singing and dancing to the Spanish superstar's latest hit "El Baño."